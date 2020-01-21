SUPER SENIORS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Milan Acquaah, Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 77 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Andrew Lewis has connected on 23.8 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 86.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 74.

COLD SPELL: Chicago State has lost its last five road games, scoring 57.6 points, while allowing 87.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 81.2 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 15th nationally. The Chicago State defense has allowed 83.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 310th).

