STEPPING UP: Purdue’s Jahaad Proctor has averaged 17 points and four rebounds while Matt Haarms has put up 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks. For the Cougars, Xavier Johnson has averaged 20 points and four assists while Andrew Lewis has put up 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Johnson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last three games. Johnson has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State is rated first in the WAC with an average of 78.6 possessions per game.

