BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago State Cougars will be taking on the Pride of NAIA member Purdue Northwest. Chicago State lost 93-49 on the road to Purdue in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Xavier Johnson has averaged 18 points and 4.3 assists this year for Chicago State. Complementing Johnson is Andrew Lewis, who is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Through four games, Chicago State’s Xavier Johnson has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 72.7 percent from the free throw line this season.