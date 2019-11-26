Casdon Jardine scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (4-4). TJ Washington added 18 points. Emmanuel Olojakpoke had seven rebounds and five blocks to go with three points.

Brandon Averette, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Wolverines, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Mount St. Mary’s faces Howard on the road on Saturday. Utah Valley matches up against Colorado State on the road on Sunday.

