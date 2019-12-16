SENIOR STUDS: American’s S. Nelson, Jacob Boonyasith and Mark Gasperini have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Chong Qui has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Chong Qui has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

STREAK STATS: American has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Mount St. Mary’s has held opposing teams to 66.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all NEC teams.

