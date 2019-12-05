BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Kostecka is averaging 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the charge for the Greyhounds. Cam Spencer is also a key contributor, producing 9.6 points per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Chong Qui, who is averaging 11.7 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Chong Qui has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Chong Qui has 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Greyhounds have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary’s has an assist on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 51 of 78 field goals (65.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 22 free throws per game.

