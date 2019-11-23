UCLA has won 65 of its last 73 at Pauley Pavilion.

Corsaro scored layup for UCLA 22 seconds into game and, after a 2-2 tie, Bruins went on a 29-9 run. Lauryn Miller made it 31-11 with a steal at half-court and a driving left-handed layup to end the quarter.

UCLA opened the second half on an 8-0 run with Michaela Onyenware scoring seven of her nine points in the third quarter. After trailing by 41 in the third, Northern Colorado briefly cut the lead to under 30 points by late in the fourth before UCLA allowed just one point over the final 2:36.

Alexis Chapman was the only Northern Colorado player to reach double figures with 18 points. The Bears turned the ball over 25 times, leading to 26 UCLA points.

The Bruins dominated the paint 52-16 and, thanks to 13 steals, had a 25-4 edge on the fast break.

