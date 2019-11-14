The win was the second straight for Cincinnati since a season-opening 64-56 loss at then-No. 18 Ohio State.

Cameron Alford led Alabama A&M (0-3) with 10 points.

Jaevin Cumberland made his first start of the season in place of his cousin Jarron. Last season’s American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and this season’s AAC pre-season Player of the Year sat out for undisclosed reasons.

Cincinnati quickly took control with a 10-0 run that left the Bearcats leading 19-5 with 13:09 left in the first half. The Bulldogs didn’t reach double figures until Brandon Miller’s short jump shot gave them 11 points with 8:38 left before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama A&M: Thursday’s game was the third of a season-opening five straight on the road for the Bulldogs.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats improved to 18-0 all-time against current Southwestern Athletic Conference teams in coach John Brannen’s first game against a SWAC team.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M’s Southwest Ohio tour is scheduled to continue with a noon game at Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Cincinnati is off until its game against Illinois State on Friday in the first round of the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

