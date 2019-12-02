UNBEATEN WHEN: Cincinnati is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 65.5 percent of its free throws. The Bearcats are 0-2 when they shoot below 65.5 percent from the line.
FLOOR SPACING: Vermont’s Smith has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 38.6 percent of them, and is 17 of 38 over the last five games.
DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bearcats have averaged 28 free throws per game and 34.7 per game over their last three games.
