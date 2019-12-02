BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays Cincinnati in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Cincinnati won at home over UNLV 72-65 in overtime on Saturday, while Vermont fell 65-52 at Yale on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Anthony Lamb is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Catamounts. Stef Smith is also a key contributor, producing 12 points per game. The Bearcats have been led by Chris Vogt, who is averaging 13.1 points and seven rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 23.4 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.