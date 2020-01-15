TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Precious Achiuwa has averaged a double-double (15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and two blocks) to lead the way for the Tigers. Alex Lomax has complemented Achiuwa and is putting up 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Bearcats are led by Chris Vogt, who is averaging 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bearcats have given up just 56.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.CLUTCH CHRIS: In 16 appearances this season, Cincinnati’s Vogt has shot 70.5 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Cincinnati’s Jaevin Cumberland has attempted 104 3-pointers and connected on 35.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 28 over the past three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Memphis has an assist on 36 of 65 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 53 of 83 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 35.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

