SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jarron Cumberland, Chris Vogt, Tre Scott and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Bearcats points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bearcats have allowed just 60.8 points per game to AAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jarron Cumberland has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. Jarron Cumberland has accounted for 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: UConn is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 12-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bearcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. UConn has 32 assists on 72 field goals (44.4 percent) over its past three contests while Cincinnati has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Cincinnati’s offense has turned the ball over 14.3 times per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

