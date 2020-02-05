SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has relied heavily on its seniors. Jarron Cumberland, Chris Vogt, Tre Scott and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Bearcats points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bearcats have allowed just 58.8 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jarron Cumberland has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Wichita State is a perfect 16-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Shockers are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has 40 assists on 63 field goals (63.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com