BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Clark has averaged 20.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 13.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and two blocks. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Darling has averaged 21.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while Justyn Mutts has put up 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DARLING: Darling has connected on 42.7 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-6 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Sharks. Long Island-Brooklyn has 36 assists on 78 field goals (46.2 percent) across its past three games while Delaware has assists on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The quick-tempoed Long Island-Brooklyn offense has averaged 76.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Sharks 17th nationally. Delaware has not been as opportunistic as the Sharks and is averaging only 68.6 possessions per game (ranked 255th).

