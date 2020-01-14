SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Sharks have scored 74 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 75.7 per game they recorded over 12 non-conference games.CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 37.8 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 63 points. The Sharks are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Sharks are 2-9 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The St. Francis (NY) defense has created 14.3 turnovers per game this year and 14.2 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The Long Island-Brooklyn offense has scored 80 points per game this season, ranking the Sharks 25th among Division I teams. The St. Francis (NY) defense has allowed 73.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 251st overall).

