WINNING WHEN: South Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Gamecocks are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 74.
STREAK SCORING: Clemson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 57.3.
DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all SEC teams. The Gamecocks have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.
