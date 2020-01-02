SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors. C.J. Bryce, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and D.J. Funderburk have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 79 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Johnson has directly created 47 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Wolfpack are 3-3 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has scored 81 points per game, the 24th-highest figure in Division I. Clemson has only averaged 67 points per game, which ranks 234th nationally.

