TEAM LEADERS: Aamir Simms has averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Simms is Tevin Mack, who is accounting for 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Demon Deacons have been led by Brandon Childress, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 assists.

KEY FACILITATOR: Simms has had his hand in 46 percent of all Clemson field goals over the last three games. Simms has 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-6 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 9-2 when it scores at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Demon Deacons are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 4-8 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Demon Deacons have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

