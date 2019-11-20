TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cameron Alford is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. TJ Parham is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Tevin Mack, who is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 18.2 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 53.8 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

STREAK STATS: Alabama A&M has scored 58.5 points per game and allowed 86 over its four-game road losing streak. Clemson is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 59.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Clemson has 45 assists on 93 field goals (48.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Alabama A&M has assists on 25 of 66 field goals (37.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Clemson has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among ACC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD