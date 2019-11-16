CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting receivers Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers were hurt in the opening half of the third-ranked Tigers’ game with Wake Forest on Saturday.

Ross was hurt late in the second quarter and, while got up and walked to the sidelines, he appeared sluggish as he and a trainer went into the locker room. Rodgers appeared to hurt his right shoulder after a 52-yard punt return that set up Clemson’s first touchdown.