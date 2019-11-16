Greg Outlaw had 12 points for the Blue Devils (0-4), who were hampered by 16 of 48 shooting and 24 turnovers.
UMass matches up against Rider at home on Wednesday. Central Connecticut looks for its first win against New Hampshire at home on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD