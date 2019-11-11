LEADING THE WAY: The electric Keandre Cook is averaging 19.5 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Complementing Cook is Tulio Da Silva, who is accounting for eight points and 10.5 rebounds per game. The Vikings have been led by Deante Johnson, who is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.CLUTCH COOK: Cook has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.