MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan softball coach Margo Jonker is retiring after 40 seasons and 1,268 victories.

The school announced Jonker’s retirement Monday. She’s ninth on the Division I list in career wins.

Jonker says she’s thankful to have so many amazing memories.

Jonker’s 1982 team set a Mid-American Conference record with 51 wins and finished fourth at the AIAW national championships. In 1987, Central Michigan finished fifth at the Women’s College World Series.

