Keishawn Brewton had 19 points and seven rebounds for Coastal Carolina (4-4). Tommy Burton added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Garrick Green had 10 points for the visitors.
Lance Singh III had 24 points for the Hornets (1-8). John Crosby added 22 points. John Stansbury had six rebounds.
Coastal Carolina takes on Greensboro at home on Wednesday. Delaware State plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Wednesday.
