LEADING THE CHARGE: Fordham’s Cobb has averaged 11.9 points and two steals while Antwon Portley has put up 10.2 points. For the Spiders, Gilyard has averaged 14 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals while Grant Golden has put up 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cobb has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Fordham field goals over the last three games. Cobb has accounted for 15 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 62: Fordham is 0-11 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 7-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

PERFECT WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 10-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Spiders are 6-6 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond is rated second among A10 teams with an average of 75.8 points per game. The Spiders have averaged 79 points per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com