Nazeer Bostick’s layup pulled Saint Peter’s into a tie at 65 but Wagner (2-3) scored the next eight points. Cobb’s first free throws made it 73-65.
Matthew Lee scored four quick baskets for the Peacocks, including two 3-pointers, but Cobb answered every time with two clutch free throws. Bostick scored at the buzzer.
KC Nedefo’s 3-point play with 21.9 seconds left tied the game at 61 and Cobb missed a 3-pointer to end regulation.
Doug Edert led Saint Peter’s (0-3) with 18 points and Lee had 16. The Peacocks, led by Edert’s five 3-pointers, went 12 of 25 from 3-point range and were outscored by 22 at the foul line.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.