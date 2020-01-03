BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Lehigh’s Cohen has averaged 13.5 points while James Karnik has put up 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Kostecka has averaged 23.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Cam Spencer has put up 9.9 points.ACCURATE ANDREW: Kostecka has connected on 38.6 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Lehigh is 0-7 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Loyola (Md.) is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points and has averaged 72 points per game over its last five.

WINNING WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Greyhounds are 1-5 when scoring any fewer than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 20.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD