FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lehigh’s Cohen, Evan Taylor and Reed Fenton have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Mountain Hawks scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Cohen has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 89.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Lehigh is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

TWO STREAKS: Lehigh has scored 62 points per game and allowed 75 over its five-game road losing streak. Auburn has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 71.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is ranked 14th overall by scoring 82.6 points per game this year. Lehigh has only averaged 67.8 points per game, which ranks 209th.

