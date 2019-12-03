LEADING THE WAY: Braxton has averaged 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Red Flash. Complementing Braxton is Isaiah Blackmon, who is producing 13.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks are led by Cohen, who is averaging 13.1 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cohen has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last three games. Cohen has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Lehigh has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 74.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Red Flash have averaged 20.6 foul shots per game this season.

