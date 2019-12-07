Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (2-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Elyjah Goss added 10 points and nine rebounds. Grant Weatherford had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Ball St. plays Georgia Tech on the road next Wednesday. IUPUI plays IU-South Bend at home on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.