BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders are set to battle the Red Dragons of Division III SUNY-Cortland. Colgate lost 91-62 on the road to Auburn in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rapolas Ivanauskas has averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds this year for Colgate. Jordan Burns has complemented Ivanauskas with 13.8 points per game.ROCK-SOLID RAPOLAS: Through four games, Colgate’s Rapolas Ivanauskas has connected on 15 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 66.7 percent from the free throw line this season.