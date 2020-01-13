TEAM LEADERS: Justin Jaworski has put up 18 points to lead the way for the Leopards. Complementing Jaworski is Myles Cherry, who is producing 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 14.7 points and 4.4 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Raiders have allowed only 62.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Burns has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Colgate field goals over the last five games. Burns has accounted for 22 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Leopards are 6-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Raiders are 13-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent or worse, and 0-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Colgate has won its last three road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 64.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate and Lafayette are the class of the Patriot League in terms of scoring. The Raiders are ranked first in the conference with 74.8 points per game while the Leopards are second at 73.1 per game.

