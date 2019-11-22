TEAM LEADERS: Colgate’s Rapolas Ivanauskas has averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while Will Rayman has put up 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Matadors, Terrell Gomez has averaged 20.8 points while Elijah Harkless has put up 8.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.GIFTED GOMEZ: Gomez has connected on 43.2 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Raiders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Matadors. Colgate has 44 assists on 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its past three outings while Cal State Northridge has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

