LEADING THE WAY: James Towns is averaging 13.7 points to lead the charge for the Purple Eagles. Raheem Solomon has paired with Towns and is maintaining an average of 11.3 points per game. The Raiders are led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 16.6 points.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 33.8 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 29 over the last three games. He’s also made 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Purple Eagles. Niagara has 31 assists on 71 field goals (43.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Colgate has assists on 46 of 94 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.

