LEADING THE CHARGE: Colgate’s Jordan Burns has averaged 16.7 points while Rapolas Ivanauskas has put up 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Big Red, Jimmy Boeheim has averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while Terrance McBride has put up 10 points.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Boeheim has connected on 24.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Cornell has dropped its last five road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 73.8 points during those contests. Colgate has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Big Red have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Colgate has an assist on 34 of 89 field goals (38.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Cornell has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

