By Associated Press December 8, 2019 at 12:28 PM ESTGRAPEVINE, Texas — College Football Playoff set: LSU vs. Oklahoma and Ohio State vs. Clemson in semifinals.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy