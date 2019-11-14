Mikayla Woods scored 15 points and Adryana Quezada added 10 for UTSA (2-1).
Quezada’s jumper gave the Roadrunners a 21-18 lead with about five minutes left in the second quarter. Joanne Allen-Taylor made a 3-pointer to spark a 27-8 run as Texas built a 35-29 halftime advantage. Holmes and Higgs each scored six points during the stretch.
The Longhorns opened the third quarter with a 12-2 surge and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD