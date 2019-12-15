South Florida totaled 46 second-half points, a season best for the team. The Bulls were up three when Collins hit a 3-pointer at the 6:29 mark, igniting a 16-0 run to break the game open.

Zach Walton had 21 points for the Dragons (5-6) and Camren Wynter added 19.

It was the first matchup between the two schools.

