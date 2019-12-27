ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Colorado has an assist on 46 of 70 field goals (65.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Iona has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Colorado has held opposing teams to 61.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.
