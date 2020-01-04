TEAM LEADERS: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 12.6 points and 9.7 rebounds while McKinley Wright IV has put up 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while Ethan Thompson has put up 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 61.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Beavers. Colorado has an assist on 55 of 86 field goals (64 percent) over its past three outings while Oregon State has assists on 42 of 73 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Oregon State offense has turned the ball over on 16.4 percent of its possessions, the 26th-best mark in Division I. 21 percent of all Colorado possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Buffaloes are ranked 269th, nationally).

