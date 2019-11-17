LEADING THE WAY: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 14.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 steals while McKinley Wright IV has put up 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists. For the Anteaters, Eyassu Worku has averaged 15 points and four rebounds while Collin Welp has put up 12 points and six rebounds.EFFICIENT EYASSU: Worku has connected on 61.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.