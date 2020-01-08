CREATING OFFENSE: Mike Smith has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Lions scored 73.7 points per matchup across those 12 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD