Holy Cross (1-12, 0-0) vs. Loyola (Md.) (8-5, 0-0)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Loyola (Md.) as Patriot League play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Holy Cross finished with six wins and 12 losses, while Loyola (Md.) won seven games and lost 11.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola (Md.)’s Andrew Kostecka, Cam Spencer and KaVaughn Scott have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Greyhounds points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Kostecka has connected on 36.9 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Greyhounds are 1-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has dropped its last six road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 81.8 points during those contests. Loyola (Md.) has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while giving up 66.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) attempts more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 20.5 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.