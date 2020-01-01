No. 20 Dayton (11-2, 0-0) vs. La Salle (9-3, 0-0)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Dayton and La Salle meet in the first A10 game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Dayton finished with 13 wins and five losses, while La Salle won eight games and lost 10.

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Saul Phiri and Scott Spencer have combined to score 39 percent of all Explorers points this season, although their output has dropped to percent over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Obi Toppin has connected on 35.1 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also made 65.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: La Salle is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 68 or fewer points, and 2-3 when opponents exceed 68 points. Dayton is 10-0 when holding opponents to 68 points or fewer, and 1-2 on the year when teams score any more than 68.

STREAK STATS: La Salle has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an average of 83.2 points per game.

