BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Aggies are led by Justin Bean and Sam Merrill. Bean is averaging 14.8 points and 11.1 rebounds while Merrill is putting up 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Spartans have been anchored by Seneca Knight and Richard Washington. Knight has averaged 11.8 points and five rebounds while Washington has put up 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.SOLID SENECA: Knight has connected on 21.9 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 67.5 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-5 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 77.

BEHIND THE ARC: Utah State’s Merrill has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 47.5 percent of them, and is 13 for 29 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah State offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Aggies 28th among Division I teams. The San Jose State defense has allowed 79.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 232nd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD