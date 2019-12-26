SUCCESS AT 72: Northeastern is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 71 points or fewer.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Towson has an assist on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Northeastern has assists on 42 of 65 field goals (64.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Towson is rated first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.
