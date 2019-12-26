VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Dennis Tunstall and Juwan Gray have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Towson’s scoring this season. For Northeastern, Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Tyson Walker and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 67 percent of all Northeastern scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 43.2 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 92.7 percent of his free throws this season.