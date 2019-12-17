UNDEFEATED WHEN: Lamar is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cardinals are 1-5 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Lamar’s Davion Buster has attempted 90 3-pointers and has connected on 34.4 percent of them.
DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. The Southeastern Louisiana offense has turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.