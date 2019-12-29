TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: William & Mary has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Elon has leaned on freshmen. For the Tribe, seniors Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring, including 64 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 42 percent of Elon’s points this season, including 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-8 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: William & Mary is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Tribe are 2-5 when opponents score more than 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among CAA teams. The Phoenix have averaged 12.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

