VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. . For Bradley, Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 74 percent of all Braves points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Braves have given up just 60.3 points per game to Missouri Valley opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 63.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DARRELL: Brown has connected on 33 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Missouri State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 8-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bears are 5-0 when they record eight or more steals and 3-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Braves are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 1-5 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.2 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game.

