DAYTON, Ohio — Jack Cook threw four touchdown passes, Jake Chisholm and Sean Prophit ran for more than 100 yards each, and Dayton closed out the regular season with a 51-38 victory over Butler on Saturday.

Cook threw all four of his TD passes in the first half as the Flyers raced to a 38-17 halftime lead. He added a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter and Sam Webster finished off the win with his second and third field goals of the day.