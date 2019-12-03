SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keandre Cook sank a go-ahead 3-pointer and added two late free throws and Tulio Da Silva notched his second double-double of the season as Missouri State held off Murray State 71-69 on Tuesday night.

Cook, who hit all seven of his free throws and scored 15, buried a 3 with 28 seconds left in the game to put the Bears (4-5) up 68-66. Cook hit a pair of foul shots with 3 seconds left to put Missouri State up 71-66. Tevin Brown hit a 3 at the buzzer for the Racers (4-4).